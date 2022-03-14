March 8, 2022
Geraldine Ethel Sylwester, 92, of Glencoe, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Glencoe Regional Health. Memorial service was Monday, March 14, 2022, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Peter Adelsen. Organist was Yvonne Schuette. Congregational hymns were, "What A Friend We Have In Jesus," "Precious Lord, Take My Hand" and "Amazing Grace."
Geraldine was born April 8, 1929, in Glencoe. She was the daughter of Fred and Matie (Kikhafer) Buss. Geraldine was baptized as an infant May 26, 1929, by the Rev. E. Kolbe at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe, and was later confirmed in her faith April 18, 1943, by the Rev. Schulze at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1947. Geraldine furthered her education in nursing school at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield for two years.
Geraldine was united in marriage to Waldemar Sylwester June 17, 1967, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. After their marriage, the couple resided in Glencoe. Geraldine and Waldemar were blessed with one son, Gregory. Geraldine was first employed by McLeod County Health Services as the secretary for Mrs. Moses, a nurse there. This grew her interest in nursing, which is when she decided to go to school for this. She was employed as a nurse at North Memorial Hospital and Glencoe Hospital. She also worked for UTS Phone Company, which is now Century Link. Geraldine and Waldemar shared 47 years of marriage when Waldemar passed away May 14, 2015.
Geraldine was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and a former member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe.
Geraldine enjoyed shopping, going out to eat, traveling and square dancing. She cherished the time she spent with her son and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Geraldine is survived by her son Gregory "Greg" Sylwester of Glencoe; sister Ida Rutske; brother Lowell Buss; brother-in-law Arno (Carol) Sylwester; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Waldemar Sylwester; parents, Fred and Matie Buss; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Corinne Sylwester; sister Deloris Buss; and brother-in-law Delbert Rutske.
