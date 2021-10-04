Sept. 20, 2021
Gerhard (Butch) Bahr, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 20, at Hutchinson Health from complications due to COVID pneumonia. Celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at Riverside Assembly of God Church, 20924 State Highway 7, Hutchinson. Visitation is 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church. Lunch will follow the service. There will be a private family interment at Oakland Cemetery.
Butch was born Jan. 7, 1942. He was the son of Amelia Bahr. Butch was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
During his high school years, he held various jobs like helping farmers with baling hay, field work, and delivering milk for Oak Grove Dairy before getting to school at second hour. He also worked at Red Owl grocery store stocking shelves and carry-out. He graduated in 1960 from Hutchinson High School. While in school, Butch participated in wrestling and football.
On Oct. 7, 1961, Butch married his high school sweetheart, Evelyn Henke. They would have celebrated 60 years.
Butch worked for Frederickson Well Company for two years and in the fall of 1963, he entered Dunwoody Technical College in Minneapolis. From 1965 to 1972, he worked in the electrical union 292 and earned his master’s electrical degree. He entered a partnership in Hutchinson with Dewey Anderson and called their business A&B Electric. A&B dissolved in 1995. Butch and Evie created GEB Electric Inc. in 1995. Butch was going to retire in February 2022.
The family attended a Lowell Lundstrom Crusade in Hutchinson in 1976 where they renewed their commitment to Jesus Christ as a family. Since then, they have attended Riverside Assembly of God Church.
Butch enjoyed his fishing trips with friends and family. Grandpa’s fish fries were always the result of those fishing trips. These fish fries will truly be missed. In the past, he also went deer and fowl hunting. Butch and Evie enjoyed camping and snowmobile trips with friends.
He and Evie traveled in the U.S. and abroad. On their 25th anniversary they went on a cruise to the southern Caribbean. Their 50th Anniversary took them to Alaska on a special fishing trip. Other places they traveled were Mexico, Hawaii, Jamaica for granddaughter Stephanie's and Zach’s wedding, and to Japan for their foster son Mark's and Namie’s wedding. Their timeshare at Breezy Point every February was a very special family fun week of being together. His family meant everything to him, and he enjoyed every moment he spent with them. He loved it when his little great-grandchildren would run into his arms to give hugs and kisses.
Butch and Evie were blessed with two amazing children, daughter Shawn and son Mark. In 1984 they chose to foster a 5-year-old boy, Mark Morgan from Minneapolis. He remains part of the family to this day.
Butch is survived by his wife Evelyn, children, Shawn (Bahr) Rockwell and husband Winthrop III of Blaine, Mark Bahr and special friend Cori Black of Plymouth, and Mark Morgan and wife Namie of Tokyo, Japan; grandchildren, Leslie (Rockwell) and husband Eric Judge of Oakdale, Stephanie (Rockwell) and husband Zach DuBois of Blaine, Winthrop Rockwell IV and wife Shelby of Brooklyn Park, Ellie Bahr and fiance Troy Mayon of Plainfield, Illinois, Ian Bahr of Chicago, Illinois, and Kyla Morgan of Tokyo, Japan; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Roman and Adalyne Judge, Eva and Blake DuBois, Xander and Mackenzie Rockwell, and Tamaya Bahr; sister Ernestine (Penny) and husband Shannon Beem of Hutchinson; brothers, Gary Bahr of Bakersfield, California, and Michael Piepenberg and wife Catherine of The Villages, Florida; beloved by many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his mother Amelia; step-father Floyd Anderson, father-in-law Fred Henke; mother-in-law Sophia; brothers-in-law, Roger Henke and Brent (LaVonne) Constans; sisters-in-law, Charlene (Jerry) Henke and Mavis (Alvin) Henke; and five great-grandsons of Leslie and Eric Judge.