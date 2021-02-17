Feb. 14, 2021
Gerlinde Schmid, 90, of Lyons, South Dakota (formerly Perham.), passed away comfortably on Feb. 14, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The family will have a celebration of Gerlinde’s life at a later date, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
She was born Oct. 16,1930, in Czechoslovakia, moved to Germany, then to the United States in 1957. She retired from 3M Company (Hutchinson) in 1983 and then made her home in Perham. She enjoyed quilting, loved caring for her flowers, and cooked many family favorites.
Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Klaus (Sue) Schmid, Helene (John) Doring, Heidi (Ralph) Tucker, and Brian (Paula) Schmid; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; brother; daughter Elizabeth; son Bruce; and grandson Adrian.