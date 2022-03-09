March 7, 2022
Germaine G. Smutka, 97, of Silver Lake passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Cedar Crest. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Laura Messer and Hospice Chaplain, The Rev. Jill Davis will officiate. Organist is Jacki Rossi. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A prayer service will be at 6:30 p.m. Further visitation will be one hour prior to services. Interment will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery. Honorary casket bearers will be all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Casket bearers are Alicia Just, Troy Smutka, Trent Smutka, Josh Smutka, Bryce Swenson and Cole Swenson.
Germaine was born on Nov. 17, 1924 in Glencoe the daughter of Dana and Christine (Friauf) Lhotka.
On Oct. 22, 1942, Germaine Lhotka and Raymond Smutka were joined in holy marriage at Czech Brethern Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with four children.
They farmed northwest of Silver Lake for many years. Raymond Smutka preceded his wife in death on Sept. 28, 1987.
She enjoyed gardening, flowers, cats, old time music, dancing and playing cards. She also enjoyed spending time visiting with family and friends. She always had cookies to share whenever anyone visited. Germaine was a great cook!
Germaine was an active member of Faith Presbyterian Church and belonged to the Mariners.
She was formerly employed at Burns Manor Nursing Home and at the dry cleaners both in Hutchinson. Germaine was also very involved in the family farm operation.
Survived by her children, Nathan (Juanita) Smutka of Hutchinson, Bruce (Janet) Smutka of Lake Crystal, Cindy (Dan) Perkins of Lowry, Rick (Kris) Smutka of Hutchinson; ten grandchildren, Troy (Julia) Smutka, Trent (Michelle) Smutka, Tanya (Chris Jorgenson) Smutka, Miranda Smutka and friend Todd Carlson, Josh Smutka and friend Liz Fitzgerald, Bryce (Crystal) Swenson, Cole (Mary) Swenson, Michaela (Nick) Olson, Ian (Stephanie) Perkins, Alicia (Jason) Just; fifteen great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Margie Lhotka of Silver Lake; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Germaine was preceded in death by a grandson Tony Christopher Smutka; her parents; brother Lester Lhotka; sister Marjorie Stritesky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Faith Presbyterian Church or The American Heart Association.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com