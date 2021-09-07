Sept. 1, 2021
Gerrod Donovan Breezee, 49, of Pemberton, formerly of Chaska, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Sept. 1, at his home. Prayer service will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, with visitation 1–2 p.m., all at the Bertas Funeral Home, 200 West Third Street, Chaska, MN. The burial will take place at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Cemetery, in Park Rapids.
Gerrod was born Nov. 30, 1971 in Mankato, the only child to Warren and Phyllis (Sandman) Breezee. He was baptized at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Mankato, and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. He graduated from Chaska High School in 1990.
Survivors include his daughter Braxton of St. Clair; mother,Phyllis of Chaska; aunt Barbara (Gary) Degn of Hutchinson; uncles, William Sandman of St. Cloud, Ted (Sheila) Breezee of Detroit Lakes, Clayton (Donna) Breezee of Willmar; great aunts, Shirley Burmeister, Elsie Alsleben, Beverly Alsleben and Dorothy Alsleben; many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Warren; grandparents, William and Rosella Sandman, Warren and Mary Breezee; and other aunts and uncles.
Funeral arrangements are with Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, bertasfh.com.