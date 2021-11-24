Nov. 20, 2021
Gerta E. Meier, 82, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Paul Wolf and special music (CD) was “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings”.
Gerta Emma Meier was born on May 6, 1939, in Dürrmaul-Marienbad, Germany. She was the daughter of Josef and Maria (Stich) Plail. Gerta was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She was a graduate of St. Ursuline Schule in Fritzlar, Germany. Gerta furthered her education for three years at business school.
On Sept. 6, 1963, Gerta was united in marriage to Douglas Meier in Frankfurt Höchst, Germany. After their marriage and 20 years of military service, the couple relocated to Hutchinson. This union was blessed with two children, Steve and Susan. Gerta was employed as a bank teller and held various other jobs. Gerta and Douglas shared 58 years of marriage.
Gerta was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, and Women’s Club.
Gerta enjoyed traveling, gardening, bird watching, golfing, bowling, eating out, playing cards, and gambling. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.
Gerta passed away on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 82 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Gerta is survived by her husband Douglas Meier of Hutchinson, children, Steve (Janet) Meier, of Hutchinson, Susan (Dale) Nowak, of Silver Lake; grandchildren, Michael (Amanda) Meier, Joseph (fiancé, Gretchen) Meier, Jennifer (Cory) Behrendt, and Mitchell (Kacie) Nowak; great-grandchildren, Broox and Maxwell Nowak, Eleanor Behrendt; sister Dr. Ingrid Schmitt of Heidelberg, Germany; niece Dr. Corinna (Tobias) Cautz of Heidelberg, Germany; sister-in-law, Jean Fashing of Glencoe; brother-in-law, Glen (Margorie) Meier of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Gerta was preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Maria; stepfather Rudolph Gierlichs; brother-in-law Melvin Fashing.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.