Aug. 29, 2020
Gilbert August “Bud” Soeffker, 90, of Glencoe passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A celebration of life is p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Glencoe. A gathering of family and friends is 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, and again Saturday, Sept. 12, one hour prior to the celebration of life, all at the church. Light refreshments will be served at Shelter No. 2 at Oak Leaf Park in Glencoe following the service. COVID-19 guidelines will be respected. Arrangements are with Kolden Funeral Home at koldenfuneralhome.com.