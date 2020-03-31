March 30,2020
Gilbert H. Hahn, 76, of Stewart, passed away Monday, March 30, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial service will be at a later date with interment at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Mountville in Dryden Township, Sibley County. The Rev. Jackie Cook will officiate.
Gilbert Hahn was born May 2, 1943, in the home of his parents in Grafton Township, the middle child of Harold and Doris (Stelter) Hahn. He was baptized May 23, 1943, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Dryden Township, Sibley County and was later confirmed April 14, 1957, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake. Gilbert graduated from Buffalo Lake High School in 1961. After graduation he started farming with his father and continued to farm all his life.
Gilbert met Judith (Judy) Podratz at Luther League roller skating at Ted's Roller Rink in Hutchinson. On Nov. 21, 1964, Gilbert married Judy at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. They resided all of their married life on a farm south west of Stewart, a quarter of a mile from where Gilbert grew up, in Grafton Township.
Gilbert was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stewart. He served on the stewardship committee and was a member of the church council. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Susan and Randall. Later Gilbert and his family joined Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Buffalo Lake. He was vice president and president of the church council and Sunday school superintendent.
Gilbert was devoted to his family. The family camped on many vacations in the western United States and western Canada. Later Gilbert and Judy traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Tahiti, Europe, Latvia, Estonia, China and many continental states. He enjoyed playing cards with their card group of 54 years, being at the lake, hunting, fishing, and reading.
On October of 1999, they purchased a cabin on Lake Koronis in Paynesville. They attended Paynesville Lutheran Church and enjoyed their Sunday morning breakfast friends and the friendships at the lake. In December of 2015, they left Lake Koronis and purchased a cabin by Hayward, Wisconsin. They attended First Lutheran Church. Gilbert and Judith enjoyed playing cards at the senior center.
Gilbert was a board member of the Buffalo Lake Farmers Cooperative and also a board member or Minnesota Energy in Buffalo Lake.
Gilbert passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Hutchinson Health, at the age of 76 years. Blessed be the memory of Gilbert Hahn.
Gilbert is survived by his wife Judy of Stewart; daughter Susan Grelling and her husband Kevin, of Vadnais Heights; son Randall Hahn and his wife Annie, of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Alianne and Keira Grelling of Vadnais Heights, Isabelle, Abigail, Elijah, Amelia and Louisa Hahn of Madison, Wisconsin; sister Pamela Hahn of Stewart; brother-in-la, James Podratz and his wife Diane, of Stillwater; many nephews, a niece, relatives and many wonderful friends.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Doris (Stelter) Hahn; sister Constance Kottke; brother-in-law Duane Kottke; father and mother-in-law Roland and Elizabeth Podratz.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.