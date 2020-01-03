Dec. 28, 2019
Gilbert E. Schultz, 87, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, Jan. 3, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. John Pasche. Organist was Paul Otte. Congregational hymns were “Just As I Am,” “My Faith Looks Up To Thee,” How Great Thou Art” and “Old Rugged Cross.” Casket bearers were Zachary Knoll, Derek Knoll, Matthew Knoll, Steven Meyer, Larry Meyer and Jim Farber. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Gilbert Ervin Schultz was born May 21, 1932, in Arlington, Minnesota. He was the son of Otto Paul and Emma (Kleist) Schultz. Gilbert was baptized as an infant June 5, 1932, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 14, 1946, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington. He received his education at St. Paul’s Parochial School through the eighth grade. Gilbert later received his GED while in the service.
Gilbert entered active military service in the United States Army Jan. 9, 1953, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge Jan. 8, 1955, at Camp Hanford in Washington, and achieved the rank of corporal.
On Oct. 17, 1958, Gilbert was united in marriage to Dorothy Louise Schmidt at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, by the Rev. Martin Kirsch. This marriage was blessed with three children, Cindy, Kevin and Kathy. Gilbert and Dorothy resided in Arlington for five years. They later moved to a farm in Lynn Township and then moved to a farm in Acoma Township. Gilbert and Dorothy shared 54 years of marriage until Dorothy passed away May 7, 2013.
Gilbert owned Gil’s Tire Shop in Hutchinson for 30 years. He was also a carpenter for Les Pinske and Emil Rucks for several years. He then farmed from 1964 to 1984 until working as a church janitor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township from 1984 through1996. He also worked at H.C. Christensen Milk Plant. He retired in 2004, at the age of 72 years. Gilbert was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of Cedar Mills Lions Club 34503 and American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson. Gilbert raised a dog for the “Leader Dog School” who then went on to help the blind.
Gilbert loved to joke with people and enjoyed fishing and doing carpenter work. He also enjoyed listening to old time music, watching WWE wrestling and watching Dateline on NBC. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Gilbert lived at Park Towers in Hutchinson from 2011 to 2017, where he made many friends. When Gilbert needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident at Harmony River Living Center Nov. 30, 2018.
Blessed be his memory.
Gilbert is survived by his daughters, Cindy Schultz of Hutchinson and Kathy Knoll and her husband, Terry, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Zachary Knoll and his fiancé Kelly Brunner, Derek Knoll and his girlfriend Jodi Brunner and Matthew Knoll; sister Mabel Meyer of Arlington; and many other relatives and friends.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Schultz; son Kevin Schultz (in infancy); parents Otto and Emma Schultz; and siblings, Clarence Schultz and his wife Gertrude, Velma Lindemann and her husband Ervin, Delores Mackenthun and her husband Harold and Elmer and Elva Schultz (as children).
