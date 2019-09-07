Aug. 31, 2019
Gladys Kurth, 93, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, with interment in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. David Markworth. Organist was Robin Kruse. Casket bearers were Michael Kurth, Rustin Kurth, Jeremy Kurth, Andrew Kurth, Patrick Rusch, Russel Kurth, Cole Southwood, Mitchell Kurth, Tyler Esser and Seth Kirtz.
Gladys Mae Kurth was born Jan. 4, 1926, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Otto and Mabel (Laabs) Pless. Gladys was baptized as an infant Jan. 24, 1926, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 26, 1940, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. She attended country school, St. John’s parochial and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1944.
On Nov. 20, 1946, Gladys was united in marriage to George Kurth at the home of Gladys’ parents. This marriage was blessed with ten children, LeRoy, Richard, Leonard, Rodney, Marilyn, Robert, Mary, Randy, Linda and Lorie. Gladys and George resided on the Kurth family farm in Boon Lake Township, where they lived all of their married lives. They shared 39 years of marriage together until George passed away Nov. 22, 1985. After George passed away, Gladys moved to Buffalo Lake in 1986.
Gladys was a loving homemaker to her husband and children. She was also very active on their dairy farm, doing whatever needed to be done, whether it was milking, taking care of chickens or feeding everyone. Gladys was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. She helped where needed with church activities, children’s school events, was very involved with 4-H activities and volunteered at Buffalo Lake Nursing Home.
Gladys loved to go fishing, gardening and spending time with her family. She made quilts for every child and grandchild and made a baby quilt for every great-grandchild born up to her move to Prairie Senior Cottages in 2015. She also crocheted an afghan for every grandchild’s high school graduation. She loved going to the cabin with family, playing cards, polka music and fixing puzzles.
Blessed be her memory.
Gladys is survived by her children, LeRoy (Susan) Kurth of Hutchinson, Richard (Nancy) Kurth of Stewart, Leonard (Janice) Kurth of New Ulm, Rodney (Carolyn) Kurth of Hutchinson, Marilyn (David) Rusch of Hutchinson, Mary Southwood of Chaska, Randy (Tracy) Kurth of Stewart, Linda (Charles) Esser of Stewart and Lorie (Douglas) Kirtz of Hector; daughter-in-law Julie Kurth of Stewart; grandchildren, Kari (David) Swanson, Michael (Kacie) Kurth, Kathy Kurth, Matthew (Kelly) Kurth, Rustin (Naomi) Kurth, Kammi (Jason) Flemming, Angela Hagen, Ryan (Renee) Kurth, Jeremy (Angie) Kurth, Jamie (Nicole) Kurth, Melissa (Eric) Yeats, Natasha (Seth) Thompson, Andrew (Andrea) Kurth, Phillip (Alyssa) Kurth, Daniel (Allyson) Kurth, Kelli Rusch, Patti (Eric) Schaefer, Patrick (Rachael) Rusch, Paula (Brian) Fox, Cassandra (Curtis) Larson, Laura (Cory) Krull, Russel (Tessa) Kurth, Corey (Nikki) Kurth, Cole Southwood, Holly (Luke) Heck, Mitchell Kurth, Morgan Kurth, Tyler Esser, Abby Esser, Seth Kirtz, Eli Kirtz and Sadie Kirtz; great-grandchildren, Sierra Swanson, McKenzie Swanson, Shelby Swanson, Chandler Kurth, Christian Kurth, Brianna Kurth, Carter Kurth, Madison Kurth, Kylie Fischer, Cody Kurth, Conner Kurth, Mariah Flemming, Makayla Flemming, Kianna Hagen, Carson Hagen, Ryliena Kurth, Ryder Kurth, Aliyah Kurth, Madilyn Kurth, Noah Kurth, Emily Kurth, Ella Yeats, Aceson Kurth, Axton Kurth, Akley Kurth, Jaxson Kurth, Lexy Kurth, Grace Schaefer, Wyatt Schaefer, Tanner Rusch, Svea Rusch, Tyson Fox, Hannah Fox, Emery Fox, Bennett Krull, Braxton Kurth, Nora Kurth, Baby Girl Kurth, Elsie Heck and Emmy Heck; and many other relatives and friends.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Mabel Pless; stepmother Lena Pless; husband George Kurth; son Robert Kurth; sisters, Ruth Hagen and Margaret Schaefer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vernon Hagen, Lloyd Schaefer, Louis and Mabel Kurth, Harvey and Leona Kurth, Art and Esther Kurth, Walter Kurth, Ruth and Wilber Rusch and Edna and Clarence Runke.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.