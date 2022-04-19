Jan. 29, 2022
Glen Charles Davis, 64, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Gathering of family and friends was Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Mooreton, North Dakota, with interment in the church cemetery.
Glen C. Davis was born on Sept. 19, 1957, in Breckenridge. He was the son of Jim and Dolores (Pellman) Davis. Glen was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and was a graduate with the Wahpeton High School class of 1976. He furthered his education at North Dakota State College of Science, receiving an Associate’s degree in civil engineering.
On Sept. 14, 1991, Glen was united in marriage to Pamela Hovland in Mooreton, North Dakota. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Chris and Shaun. Glen and Pamela resided in Hutchinson since 1988. They shared 30 years of marriage.
Glen began his career in Kansas as a driller for subsurface testing with STS, eventually relocating to their Minneapolis location. The company later transitioned to STS/AECOM. In time, Glen purchased, co-owned and operated STS Enterprises in Maple Plain. He and his partners sold the company to Haugo Geo Technical Services several years ago where Glen worked for the remainder of his life.
Glen was hard working, kind and humble. He enjoyed spending time at the farm, fishing, and hunting. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. It is so sad that he won’t be here to meet the next two grandkids. He was a good man, husband, grandpa, and dad.
Glen passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 64 years. Blessed be his memory.
Glen is survived by his wife Pamela Davis of Hutchinson; mother Dolores Davis of Mooreton, North Dakota; children, Chris (Sara) Davis of Lafayette, Shaun (significant other Leah Brown) Davis of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Anna Jo, Addelyn Jo, Wrenly Jo, Clayton Charles, and Kyra Marie; siblings, Kenny Davis, Denise (Richard) Kruse, Alan Davis, Vicki (Steve) Morrison, Brian (significant other Jane Moore) Davis, Kristi (Dean) Nordick, Sharon (Joel) Matthys, and Keith Davis; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Glen is preceded in death by his father Jim Davis.
