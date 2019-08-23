Aug. 19, 2019
Glenn O. Nelson, 83, of Bloomington passed away Aug. 19, 2019, at home. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Among his many life accomplishments, his fun times included dancing, playing cards, golfing and teaching - just to mention a few.
He will be deeply missed but will live on forever in our hearts and memories.
He is survived by sisters, Dorothy Stimack and Elaine Nelson; many nieces and nephews; and the one gal he loved, Lila Bulygo.
He was preceded in death by his brother Joe.