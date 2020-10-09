Oct. 5, 2020
Glenda Jonson, 75, passed away Oct. 5, 2020, at her Mankato home. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Glenda was born July 12, 1945, to Virgil and Viola Biddle. Glenda grew up in southeast South Dakota and attended a one-room school house with her three siblings. Glenda was active in 4-H through high school, where she excelled in baking, canning and sewing. She attended South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota, graduating in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in home economics and a minor in German. She went on to teach high school home economics in Luverne, Minnesota, Lake and Wellcome Memorial High School in Garden City.
Glenda was married to Delvin Bunde in 1969, and together they raised two children, Lisa and Eric, in Mankato. She and Delvin divorced in 1988 but remained lifelong friends, often sharing holidays and other family celebrations. Glenda relocated to the metro area in 1990 and was employed at Pillsbury and General Mills. She married Arnold Jonson in 1991. Upon retirement, she and Arnie moved to Ottertail, where they renovated the family cabin into a year-round home. In 2011, they relocated to Hutchinson to be closer to family.
Glenda will be remembered for her love of gardening, cooking, interior design, entertaining and travel. She had a quick wit and a friendly, outgoing nature. Glenda loved singing in her church choir, spending time in the Black Hills of South Dakota, watching the buffalo at Minneopa State Park, and being with her friends and family.
Glenda is survived by her husband Arnold Jonson; children, Lisa Langton and Eric Bunde; step-daughters, Julie Hoffman and Stephanie Kubitz; seven grandchildren, Josh, Jacob, Brandon, Brady, Courtney, Miranda and Evan; and two great-granddaughters.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Virginia and Verla.