Jan. 4, 2021
Glenn David Bakeberg 89, of Walker, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, at the Sanford Bagley Medical Center. A celebration of Glenn’s life will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, Jan. 18, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Walker. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday Jan. 4, also at the church. Military Honors will be accorded by his own team, the Spenser-Ross American Legion Post #134 of Walker following the service at the church.
He was born May 11, 1931 in Howard Lake, to Walter and Leona (Luhman) Bakeberg.
Glenn was baptized June 7, 1931 by C.G. Seltz and was confirmed in his faith March 25, 1945 by Theo Melinat at St. James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. He graduated from Howard Lake High School June 1, 1949. He spent the next two years working in Howard Lake. Glenn enlisted in the U.S. Army March 3, 1951 taking his training in Hawaii. He fought in Korea and was discharged March 2, 1954. Glenn married Marilyn Larson Oct. 22, 1955 and three daughters were born to this union; Lynn, Joan and Jane. He spent one year at Dunwoody Institute learning to be a machinist. He entered St. Cloud State University in September 1956 and graduated in March of 1959 with a degree in Industrial Arts and Phy. Ed. He took a teaching position in Grove City, in August of 1960. During his years in Grove City, Glenn returned to school and received his master’s degree in Education along with a Specialist Degree. He taught until 1971 when he became the Elementary Principal. In 1981 he took the position as Superintendent, serving until his retirement in 1992. Glenn served on the Grove City fire department for 15 years. He was active in his church his entire life, serving as President, Elder, usher and singing in the choir with his strong, powerful, proud voice. His faith was a crucial part of his daily living. After his retirement he drove school bus and worked at a golf course. Glenn found much joy in many things. He loved hunting, trout fishing, golfing, and watching all kinds of sports. He took special pride in being on the American Legion Honor Guard Team. Glenn could spend hours on his projects whether it was woodworking, wood carving or wood burning. He made many special wood gifts for his family. His knowledge and recall of memories and events was impeccable. Glenn and Marilyn enjoyed their home and their forty acres in Walker. They were blessed to spend many winter months in Arizona enjoying the warmer weather. No matter all his achievements, his main focus was his love and wellbeing for all his family and friends. Glenn will be loved and missed by all the lives he touched.
Glenn left behind a family that shares loving memories they will forever hold in their hearts: his wife Marilyn; daughters, Lynn (Gary) Stocker, Joan (Erik) Fauskee, and Jane Larson; grandchildren, Stacey (Eric) Doering, Brennen Gulden, Danielle (Tom) Gerth, Megan (Brandon) Skalberg, Ashley (Tucker) Osterberg, Lauryn (Brandon) Gulden, Jonathan (Tiff) Terning, Madison Larson, and Kendall Larson; great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Noah, Bridger, Liam, Emmy, Ty, Elodie, Aison, Eddie, Rory, and Oaklyn; other relatives and many friends.
The family that welcomes Glenn home are his parents Walter and Leona; and his grandson Justin.
Glenn’s care has been entrusted to the Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker. Online condolences for the family may be given at northernpeace.com