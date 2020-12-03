Dec. 1, 2020
Glenn George Matejka, 88, passed away Dec. 1. A private family committal service will be at Kinkead Cemetery with Military Honors. This service will be live-streamed 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 on Glenn’s obituary page at www.andersonfuneral.net. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the local school of your choice, in memory of Glenn Matejka.
Glenn was born Oct. 1, 1932 in Rural Stevens County, to L.G. and Lena (Smith) Matejka. He attended eight years of elementary school in rural school and Donnelly Elementary and then attended Alberta High School, graduating in 1950. He enrolled at Colorado State College at Greeley, Colorado and in the spring of 1951 on a football scholarship. Glenn enlisted in the Army where he spent three years in Alabama, Texas, and Fairbanks, Alaska. After his discharge in 1954 he enrolled at Moorhead State College (also playing football) and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1956. In 1962 he received his master’s degree at North Dakota University.
On June 6, 1954 he was united in marriage to Doris Shelstad and they lived in Hawley and Moorhead, while he attended college. He taught one year at Newfolden, and then moved to Herman in 1957 and both he and Doris taught in that school system. While in Herman their three children were born, Steve, Laurie and Mike.
In 1963 he was employed by the Centennial School District in Circle Pines, where he served in numerous administration positions leading up to Assistant Superintendent. In 1975 he became Superintendent at Eveleth, and in 1982 moved to Hutchinson as Superintendent. During his career he received many educational awards including becoming Minnesota’s first “Superintendent of the Year” in 1987. Glenn volunteered in several community organizations including Planning Commissions, Church Councils, in Circle Pines, Eveleth and Hutchinson. After retiring and moving to Big Chippewa Lake in Brandon, he served for eight years as a Supervisor on The Douglas County Soil and Water Board. Glenn was also involved in the planning of the Veterans Memorial Park in Alexandria.
Family was very important to Glenn and he enjoyed all his siblings and also his in-laws. His children and grandchildren gave him a great deal of pleasure and he spent many hours fishing, doing woodworking projects and playing cribbage with them. He also enjoyed birding, hunting, hiking, and bridge.
Survivors include loving wife of 66 years Doris; children Steve (Cindy) Matejka, Laurie (Rick) Krischel, Mike (Jane) Matejka; grandchildren, Joseph (Karrie) Matejka, Matthew (Melissa) Matejka, Thomas Matejka, Jacob Krischel, and Rachel, Lindsey and Nick Lokke; and great-grandsons, Liam Lokken and Oliver Glenn Matejka. Surviving brothers and sisters are Bernice Winter, Clarence Matejka, Louella Kopel, Betty Pemble, Wayne Matejka, Winnerfred Stainfield, and Vernon Matejka. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, special in-laws and friends.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Roy; and sisters, Bonnie Robinson, Lillian Pariseau, Jeanette Mickelson and Evelyn Kopel.
The family would like to thank the numerous caregivers and staff at Grand Arbor and Knute Nelson Hospice for taking such good care of Glenn. Also, a very special thank you to Sara Severson and her therapeutic music ministry for creating such joy for both Doris and Glenn during his time there. You all have a special place in our hearts.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Alexandria, Minnesota