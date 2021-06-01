March 22, 2021
Glenn Orlin Magoon, 66, from Litchfield, passed away March 22, at his home after a yearlong battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life was held March 22 at Glenn and Jacque’s home on Lake Minnie Belle. His ashes were buried at his favorite fishing hole.
He was born in Minneapolis, May 23, 1954 to Roy and Donna Magoon (Anderson). The family moved to Grove City, in 1960, where they owned and operated a restaurant. In the fall of 1964, the family moved to a farm in Dassel. Glenn attended Dassel High School. Glenn learned to love the sports of hunting, trapping and fishing with his dad and brothers. Glenn also loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and loved to ride and collect them as well.
Glenn married Faith Nelson, February 24, 1973, gaining his much-loved son Jason in 1972. Daughter Jennifer was born in 1974 and son Travis in 1976.
Glenn was a trucker who loved to be on the road. He traveled just about anywhere, except Boston, he said the drivers were too crazy out there. His favorite route seemed to be going south so he could visit family. Glenn worked for various trucking companies throughout Minnesota for many years. In 2003 he purchased his first truck and began Absolute Trucking. In 2009, Glenn started Absolute Logistics with son Travis, to broker trucking loads to other companies.
Glenn married Jacque Iverson in 2005. They lived on Lake Minne Belle with their cats and where Glenn raised a large garden every year and enjoyed fishing as much as he could.
He is survived by his wife Jacque; sons, Jason Nelson (Kate), Travis Magoon (Becky; daughter Jennifer Ernst (Luke). He is also survived by his siblings and foster sister; Nancy Londroche (Gerald), of Georgia, Charles Magoon (Nancy), of Wisconsin, Karen Mohlin (Dan), Garry Magoon (Dawn), Gregg Magoon (died April 13, 21), Colleen Garrity (Tom), of New Hampshire, Colette Bolster (Ken), John Magoon and his special friend Yolanda, of Texas, and Mark Magoon (Joyce), of Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Violet and Vincent Nelson, Casey, Brandon, and Haylie Magoon, Peyton and Kaiden Ernst; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Donna Magoon (Anderson); and his nephew Michael Magoon.