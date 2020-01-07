Jan. 3, 2020
Glenn Woelfel, 66, of Dassel passed away Friday, Jan. 3, at his home. Memorial service was Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Officiating was the Rev. Scott Grorud. Organist was Sharon Barton. Soloist was Will Holt performing “On Eagle’s Wings.” Congregational hymns were “My Life Goes On in Endless Song” and “Shine, Jesus, Shine.”
Glenn Francis Woelfel was born Nov. 2, 1953, in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. He was the son of Norbert and Edna (Meyer) Woelfel. Glenn was baptized as an infant at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Granite Falls. He was a graduate of Granite Falls High School Class of 1972. Glenn furthered his education at Southwest State University in Marshall.
On Dec. 8, 1973, Glenn was united in marriage to Claire Holien at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Granite Falls. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Matthew, Holly and Christopher. Glenn and Claire resided in Granite Falls, Alexandria, Marshall and Willmar, and later moved to Hutchinson in 1988. They shared 46 years of marriage.
Glenn was employed at Cash Wise Foods in Willmar from 1980 to 1988. In July of 1988, Glenn transferred to Cash Wise in Hutchinson where he was the store manager until his retirement in January 2019. Glenn was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of Hutchinson Masonic Lodge, Shriners Club and Hutchinson Ambassadors, and was a former member of Willmar Kiwanis and Sertoma Club.
Glenn loved nature and enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography and spending time at the Holien family farm. He also enjoyed traveling, hiking and boating on Lake Jennie. Glenn was an avid sports fan and especially liked hockey, football and baseball. He cherished the time spent with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Glenn is survived by his wife Claire Woelfel of Dassel; children, Matthew Woelfel and his wife, Becky, of Waconia, Holly Woelfel Schwanke of St. Cloud and Christopher Woelfel and his wife, Kiza, of Litchfield; grandchildren, Kaden and Ryan Woelfel, Carter and Emily Schwanke and Mason, Abby, Elly and Gia Woelfel; siblings, Audrey Larson and her husband, Wayne, of Rice, Brenda Crowley and her husband, Greg, of Otsego, Susan Batcheller and her husband, Tom, of Waseca, Paula Kortgard and her husband, Del, of Granite Falls and Nancy Geistfeld and her husband, Tom, of Champlain; sister-in-law Mary Wig and her husband, Byran, of Elko; brother-in-law Christopher Holien of Anchorage, Alaska; and many other relatives and friends.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Edna Woelfel; and father and mother-in-law Walter and Donna Holien.
Memorials are preferred to Gillette Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House.
