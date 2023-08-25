Aug. 21, 2023
Gloria J. Anderson, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bonnie Westmiller. Reader was Barb Antony. Song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Music selections were, “Gentle Woman”, “Be Not Afraid”, “Shepherd Me, O God”, “Amazing Grace”, “Bread Of Life”, “You Raise Me Up”, “Song Of Farewell” and “How Great Thou Art”. Honorary casket bearers were, Jordan Anderson, Emma Anderson, Evan Anderson, Ted Jr. Anderson, Thomas Anderson, Logan Lindemeier and Jason Johnson. Casket bearers were, Lauren Lindemeier, Adam Glesner, Rick Anderson, Jay Anderson, Roger Antony and Jered Stowell.
Gloria Jean Anderson was born on Aug. 11, 1947, in Madison. She was the daughter of George and Esther (Kockelman) Hallaway. Gloria was baptized as an infant in Madison, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. She received her education in Benson, and was a graduate of the Benson High School Class of 1965.
On Sept. 14, 1968, Gloria was united in marriage to Jefferey Anderson at St. Francis Catholic Church in Benson. This marriage was blessed with three children, Larry, Ted and Liz. Gloria and Jefferey resided in Hutchinson, where they made their home and raised their children.
Gloria was employed at 3M in Hutchinson starting at age 18 when she moved to Hutchinson from Benson. She took some time off from 3M to raise her children and then went back when they were older. She was a proud 3Mer until her retirement on Sept. 1, 2006. Gloria was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She had a strong faith and received joy from helping others.
Gloria’s children and grandchildren were her entire life. She loved spending time with them and would have done absolutely anything for them. Gloria had a large spot in her heart for animals, especially her dogs, Chloe and Cassie III. Gloria’s sisters and brother shared an amazing bond and were involved in each other’s lives on a daily basis and made spending time together a priority.
Gloria enjoyed visiting, playing cards and board games, going to bingo and having coffee with friends. She cherished the times spent with her extended family and friendships made throughout her life.
Gloria passed away on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 76 years surrounded by her family.
Blessed be her memory.
Gloria is survived by Jefferey Anderson of Hutchinson; children, Larry Anderson and his wife, Pamela of Prior Lake, Ted Anderson and his wife, Thathiana Benavides of Chicago, Illinois, Liz Lindemeier and her husband, Josh of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Jordan, Emma and Evan Anderson, Ted Jr. and Thomas Anderson, Lauren and Logan Lindemeier; siblings, Richard Hallaway of Bloomington, Cheryl Johnson and her husband, Lonnie of Litchfield, Karen Stowell and her husband, Gordy of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther Hallaway.
Arrangements by the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.