June 15, 2021
Gloria D. Trittabaugh, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, June 15, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Friday, June 18, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Crow River Cemetery in rural New Germany, Carver County. The Rev. Brian Nehring officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Soloist was Bobbi Ludewig performing “In The Garden.” Congregational hymns were “How Great Thou Art,” “Softly And Tenderly, "Jesus Is Calling” and “God Be With You Until We Meet Again.” Casket bearers were Larry Mueller, Peter Olson, Tom Mueller, Paul Kloth and Greg Trittabaugh.
Gloria Della Trittabaugh was born Oct. 8, 1927, at her home in rural Hamburg, Carver County. She was the daughter of John and Helen (Oelfke) Mueller. Gloria was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. She received her education in Norwood Young America and was a graduate of Central High School.
On June 15, 1947, Gloria was united in marriage to Glenard Enoch Trittabaugh at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Nancy and Mary. Gloria and Glenard resided in New Germany. They shared 58 years of marriage until Glenard passed away June 20, 2005.
Gloria was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Gloria enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. She also enjoyed quilting, playing cards and Bingo. Gloria especially cherished the time spent with her family, grandchildren and friends.
On Sept. 7, 2018, Gloria became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. She passed away there Tuesday, June 15, at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Gloria is survived by her daughters, Nancy Freese and her husband John, of Rochester, and Mary Krippner and her husband John, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, David (Theresa) Freese, Jennifer Freese, and Christa (Gregory) Schroepfer; great-grandchildren, Kyle Bergstrom, Sammi Bergstrom, Allicia Bergstrom, Ava Freese, Gavin Freese, Benjamin Schroepfer and Gretchen Schroepfer; sisters, Doreen Kloth of Eden Prairie, and Helene Olson and her husband Delford, of Bemidji; many other relatives and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents John and Helen Mueller; husband Glenard Trittabaugh; siblings, Marvel (Frank) Holicky and John (Dorothy) Mueller; and brother-in-law Stanley Kloth.
