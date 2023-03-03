Feb. 15, 2023
Gloria Gail Haley, 78, of Cosmos passed away Feb. 15 at Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Memorial service was March 2 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in the Hector City Cemetery in Hector. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Joe Ostlund. Special music (CD): "Your Man" by Josh Turner; "Lead Me Home" by Jamie Johnson" and "Broken Halo" by Chris Stapelton. Urn bearers were Bobbi Nystrom and Brendan Haley.
She was born Jan. 25, 1945, in Willmar, the daughter of Lowell and Opal (Davis) Bishop. She was baptized May 12, 1946, at the Methodist Church in Morton and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 4, 1958, at the Methodist Church in Cosmos. She received her education in Cosmos.
On March 31, 1962, Gloria was united in marriage to Francis Haley, Jr. at United Methodist Church in Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with two children, Wanda and Wade. Gloria and Francis resided in Cosmos. They shared 45 years of marriage until Francis passed away March 8, 2008.
Gloria provided daycare for family members out of her home for 15 years. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, doing puzzles, and watching old westerns. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. On Aug. 27, 2018, Gloria moved to Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
Gloria is survived by her children, Wanda Beilke of Cosmos, Wade Haley and his wife, Tami of Cosmos; grandchildren, Bobbi Jo (Sam) Nystrom, Brendan Haley; brother, Lawrence Bishop and his wife, Linda of Chicago, Illinois; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Opal Bishop; husband, Francis Haley Jr.; sister, Bonnie Rhoda; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Rhoda.
