March 5, 2023
Gloria Lundeen, 95, of Grove City passed away on Sunday, March 5, at Lakeside Generations in Dassel, just two days short of her 96th birthday. There will be no public service. A private family memorial service and interment will be held in the spring.
Gloria was born in Clear Brook on March 7, 1927, to Ole and Ella Nelson. She grew up on a farm near Stanchfield and has always had a love of animals. Her dogs, especially, gave her great joy. She graduated from Braham High School in 1945 and then attended business school in Minneapolis. She married James Johnson shortly after, and they made their home in Minneapolis once James had completed his time in the service.
She began her working life at the Dayton's department store in Minneapolis, then as a secretary with Napco Industries and later as an executive assistant at Archer Daniels Midland. She and James divorced in 1968. She remarried and she and her husband, Howard, opened a gift and office supply store in Bloomington. They enjoyed running the store, but decided that they would rather be in a smaller town, so they bought and remodeled a store in Wadena. They lived there happily until 1976, when Howard died after a heart attack. Gloria continued to run the store for another two years, until she met and married Gordon Lundeen. She then sold the store and they moved to Detroit Lakes. They enjoyed their home on the lake, but eventually moved to Eden Valley to be closer to an elderly relative of Gordon's. They loved the area and made some close friends. Sadly, Gordon died of cancer in 1990. Gloria continued to live in Eden Valley until she met Ralph Hayward. She and Ralph then bought a property in Grove City and lived there for 17 years. Ralph passed away in Dec. of 2018.
Gloria enjoyed taking vacation trips and had traveled through much of the country. She loved to read, work puzzles of all kinds and, most of all, spend time with her dogs. She was a loving, kind and patient mother. She was always supportive and encouraging. As her daughter, I am grateful to her for many things. One of those is my love of reading. She made a point of reading to me every day when I was a small child and reading has become an important part of my life.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Johnson; sister, Lola Nebel; brother, Glen Nelson; nieces, great nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Ella Nelson; her husbands, James Johnson, Howard Nissi, Gordon Lundeen and partner, Ralph Hayward.
