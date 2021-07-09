July 7, 2021
Gloria Mollie (Dvorak) Horsman, 84, of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday July 7. Friends and family may call from 1-2 p.m., Monday, July 12, at the Johnson - Hagglund Funeral Home in Litchfield, with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Lake Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Gloria Mollie Dvorak was born Jan. 30, 1937, to William W. Dvorak and Ella A. (Heller) Dvorak in Litchfield. She was united in marriage to Garold William Horsman May 2, 1959. The couple lived in Litchfield, Green Isle, then moved back to Litchfield briefly, before moving to Oliva. They then returned to Litchfield once again, where she was currently residing at the time of her death. Gloria worked for several manufacturing factories and Jennie-O Foods. Her most recent employment was with American Time & Signal in Dassel, until she retired in 1999. She enjoyed baking, crafts, reading, fishing, traveling, shopping, and dogs. She especially enjoyed time with family and friends.
Gloria is survived by one daughter Dawn Lentz of Alexandria; one grandchild Kali Lentz of Maplewood; sisters, Betty Jane Kahmeyer of Litchfield, and Julie Ann Dvorak-Poore (and Richard) of Litchfield; brother Lennox Dvorak (and Lori Ann) of Litchfield; and sister-in-law Marylin Dvorak, of Litchfield; and their families.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Garold, Aug. 2, 2012; infant son Quentin Mark, May 30, 1960; her parents William and Ella Dvorak; brother William Dvorak, Jr.; sister Janet Dvorak; and brother-in-law Lamoine Kahmeyer.
She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Blessed be her memory.