April 21, 2021
Gloriann Wacker, 89, of Glencoe, passed away Wednesday, April 21, at Grand Meadows in Glencoe. Funeral service will be 11:00a.m., Monday, April 26, at Christ Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. Memorials preferred to Feeding Children International, 301 Main St., Stewart, MN 55385. The Rev. Katherine Rood officiating. Organist is Peg Hatlestad. Soloist is Carolyn Kirchoff Leddy, “The Old Rugged Cross”. Congregational hymns are “Borning Cry”, “Blessed Assurance”, and “Take My Life And Let It Be”. Honorary casket bearers are granddaughters, Anne Grams, and Kathryn Wacker. Casket bearers are grandsons, David Boll, Daniel Boll, Michael Boll, Alan Boll, Philip Bautch, and Evan Wacker.
Gloriann Joicelyn Kirchoff Wacker was born Feb. 28, 1932, in Grafton Township, Sibley County, to Edward and Myrtle (Kuehn) Kirchoff. She was baptized by Rev. C.H. Kowalski March 13, 1932, and confirmed by Rev. M.A. Schulz June 23, 1946, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. Gloriann attended grade school and high school in Stewart. Gloriann also attended the Minnesota School of Business, graduating in January of 1951.
On June 1, 1952, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Wacker at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart by Rev. M.A. Schulz. The first two years of their married life were spent in Norfolk, Virginia, where her husband was stationed in the United States Navy and she was employed with Civil Service as a secretary for naval officers. The next 10 years were spent in Stewart where they settled after naval service and Kenneth joined his father in the Wacker Auto and Implement retail business. In 1964, a move was made to Glencoe, where the business of Wacker Implement, Inc. was established. Gloriann was the secretary/treasurer for the remainder of her career for this business. Gloriann and Kenneth shared 52 years of marriage when Kenneth passed away April 24, 2004.
Gloriann and Kenneth were blessed with three children, Karen, Susan, and Grant. Gloriann took great pride in family and enjoyed attending all the activities her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were involved in. She also hosted family gatherings for her siblings and their families and the annual 4th of July and Christmas get-togethers. She enjoyed music, plays, concerts, sports, reading and family photos. She joined the church junior choir at the age of ten and sang for many functions such as weddings, anniversaries, funerals, etc. and remained in the Senior church choir for many years.
Gloriann was an active member of her church having served as Sunday School teacher, led sing-a-longs, served on the church council, member of the Kitchen Guild, Funeral Coordinator, and held various officer positions at the local level and also at the Conference level. Gloriann was a hospitality minister, writing cards that went to visitors and new members. She was a member of the Christ Lutheran Bible Study Circle, CLC Quilters, also a community Bible Study group and Bible Study at Grand Meadows.
Gloriann passed away Wednesday, April 21, at Grand Meadows in Glencoe at the age of 89 years, 1 month, 24 days. Blessed be her memory.
Gloriann is survived by her children, Karen Boll and her husband Adrian of Glenwood, Susan Bautch and her husband Richard of Litchfield, and Grant Wacker and his wife Janet of Arden Hill; grandchildren, David (Jean) Boll, Alan (Emily) Boll, Anne (Craig) Grams, Philip Bautch, Evan Wacker and Kathryn Wacker; 15 great grandchildren; aunts, Roline Markwardt, and Evelyn Springer; nieces, nephews, many cousins, and friends.
Gloriann was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Myrtle Kirchoff; husband Kenneth Wacker; sister Joicelyn Bauer; brothers, Elroy Kirchoff, and Gary Kirchoff; niece Lynn DeBoer; nephews, Mark Kirchoff, and Scott Weinzetl; sister-in-law Shirley Kirchoff; many aunts and uncles.
