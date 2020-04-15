Gloriette Wimmer, 84

April 12, 2020
Gloriette (Rosenow) Wimmer, 84, passed away at Meeker Memorial Hospital on April 12. Private family services will be held and a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gloriette Ida Hulda (Rosenow) Wimmer was born to Otto and Rose (Schultz) Rosenow Sept. 4, 1935, in Forest City Township. She was baptized Sept. 29, 1935, at St. Matthew's Evangelical Church in Harvey Township. She was confirmed at that same church July 24, 1949. On July 12, 1952, she was united in marriage to Clem Wimmer at the Church of St. Gertrude in Forest City. They shared 61 years of marriage. Clem passed away Nov. 3, 2013. Gloriette was an active member of St. Gertrude's Catholic Church following her marriage. She served as secretary of the Parish Pastoral Council for three and a half years and was an officer in the Altar and Rosary Society. Gloriette was a charter member of the Forest City Threshers, and member of the Polka Lovers Club, Meeker County ARC and Meeker County Historical Society. She was very interested in genealogy. She researched and hand typed several family history books that were enjoyed by many relatives. She also enjoyed playing cards, camping, dancing, snowmobiling and spending time with family and friends.
Gloriette is survived by her children, Thomas (June Kaderabek) Wimmer of Litchfield, Ralph (Sherrie) Wimmer of Eden Valley, Suzanne (Adrian) Meyer of Watkins, Lynn (Mike) Anderson of Litchfield and Karen Wimmer of Willmar; 12 grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; 16 great-grandchildren; two step-great-granddaughters; brothers, Henry (Doris) Rosenow of Cold Spring and Richard (Gina) Rosenow of Tracy, California; sisters, Elda (Merlin) Krupke of Paynesville, Rosetta Strohm of Bermuda Dunes, California, Ardis Rogers of Henderson, Nevada.
Gloriette was preceded in death by husband Clem; parents Otto and Rose Rosenow; step-father E.B. Curtiss; brother Harold Rosenow; sisters, Leona Mackedanz and Pearl Trick; and great-grandson Kurdt Anderson.
