March 8, 2020
Gordon G. Bauer, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, March 8, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gordon Gerald Bauer was born March 12, 1930, in Cosmos. He was the son of Melvin and Hilda (Mortenson) Bauer. He was baptized April 16, 1930, at First Lutheran Church by Pastor Gottfried Larson and was later confirmed in his faith Oct. 24, 1943. He was educated through eighth grade in Cosmos. His family then moved to Hutchinson where he graduated from high school and became a lifetime member of Faith Lutheran Church.
April 29, 1949, Gordon was united in marriage to Myrtle Schaefer at St John's Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. This marriage was blessed with four children, LeAnn, Judith, Kathy, and Michael. They enjoyed 70 years of marriage.
They began their life together on a farm north of Hutchinson. They lived there for five years before moving to Hutchinson where Gordon was first employed at the Hutchinson Creamery. He then joined 3M, worked there for thirty-three years, and retired in 1989.
Gordy was a member of the Hutchinson Fire Department, served as President of Faith Lutheran Church and the 3M Club. He loved the out-of-doors, was an avid sportsman, a lifetime and active member of the Gopher Campfire, a charter and lifetime member of the Elks Lodge #2427, and a member and supporter of Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever.
As a family, Myrt and Gordy spent many years camping, fishing, and snowmobiling. Later they enjoyed traveling to all parts of the country.
Gordon passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 89 years. Blessed be his memory.
Gordon is survived by his children, Judith Bragelman and her husband Michael, of De Pere, Wisconsin, Kathy Bauer of St. Louis Park, Michael Bauer and his wife Ruby, of Babbitt, grandchildren, John Bragelman and his wife Ashley, of San Jose, California,
Patrick M. Bragelman of De Pere, Wisconsin; great-grandso, Elias Bragelman; cousin, Audrey Roskammer of Hutchinson; cousin-in-law Charlene Mortenson; and very dear friends.
Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Myrtle, mother and stepfather, Harvey and Hilda Thompson; father Melvin Bauer; daughter LeAnn in infancy; uncle and aunt, Ernest and Cecil Mortenson; grandparents Charles and Alma Mortenson; cousin Darrell Mortenson; cousin-in-law Richard Roskammer.
