June 27, 2022
Gordon A. Lien, 89 of Litchfield, passed away June 27, 2022, at Lakeside Generations in Dassel. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6, at Litchfield United Methodist Church. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Military honors will be provided by Litchfield Military Honor Guard.
Gordon Alvin Lien was born Jan. 8, 1933, in Rosendale. He was a son of Louis and Esther (Knutson) Lien. Gordon was baptized at Arndahl Lutheran Church and confirmed at Norwegian Lutheran Church, both of Grove City. He attended school at District 50 for the first six years, attended seventh and eighth grades in Grove City, attended ninth and tenth grades at Litchfield Public School, and returned to Grove City High School, graduating in 1951. In 1952, Gordon served his country by joining the United States Navy. He was stationed at Bremerton, Washington and Honolulu, Hawaii. Gordon was honorably discharged in 1956.
On July 3, 1957, Gordon married the love of his life, Elizabeth Ann Hicks in Monticello. They were blessed with three children, Mark, Peggy who passed away in infancy, and Susan. They lived in Rosendale, Grove City, and moved to Litchfield in 1986. Gordon had a strong work ethic and upon returning to civilian life, he drove truck for Litchfield Shipping as well as worked on turkey and dairy farms. Gordon was a member of Litchfield United Methodist Church and American Legion Nelsan Horton Post #104 in Litchfield. He served the local community by being a member of the Litchfield City Council from 2000 to 2004.
From high school to professional teams, including the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, Gordon loved to watch and attend sporting events. He was an avid reader, had an incredible memory, and liked watching TV. He was blessed with a great circle of friends. Most mornings the group met for coffee at his house. Gordon loved people, knew most everyone, and inherently saw the good in life. He was good-natured, knew how to tell a great story and an even better joke, and would help anyone he could. He enjoyed camping and cherished family get togethers. Gordon was a kind man who loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren wholeheartedly.
Gordon is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Elizabeth Ann Lien of Litchfield; children, Mark (Ann) Lien and Susan (Kent) Dibb, all of Litchfield; grandchildren, Aaron (Amanda) Lien, Aimee (Mike) Gabrielson, and Anyssa (Mike) Iliff; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Lien, Liam, Ava, and Anika Gabrielson, and Rylan and Elsie Iliff; sister-in-law, Linda Lien of Alaska; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Esther Lien; infant daughter, Peggy Lien; sister, Edith Powell; brother, Jerry Lien; and nephews, Keith Hillstrom and Scott Lien.
