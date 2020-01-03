Jan. 2, 2020
Grace M. Anderson, 92, of Litchfield died Jan. 2, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Litchfield.
Grace Marie (Sauer) Anderson was the daughter of John and Kathryn Sauer. She was born March 27, 1927, in Richmond, and grew up in Roscoe. She graduated from Paynesville High School in 1945. She worked as a secretary throughout her career, beginning in Washington D.C. and working 35 years at 3M in Hutchinson.
She married Allen J. Anderson June 6, 1951. They had two children, Terrence and Coleen. Allen, Grace and infant son Terry lived for a short time in Panama while Allen served in the Army. They moved back to Litchfield in 1953. Grace lived in Litchfield until her death.
Grace was blessed with a green thumb and had beautiful flower gardens. She was an avid reader and loved playing the card game “500” with her family.
Grace is survived by her son Terry Anderson of Minneapolis; daughter Coleen (Nina) and her husband, Jack McCormick, of Dassel; grandchildren, Ross McCormick of Dassel, Jeff Anderson of Bloomington and Lauren (Erik) Bergstrom of Richfield; sister-in-law Mary Sauer of Chicago, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Kathryn Sauer; brothers, Lee, Arthur and David Sauer; and sisters, Jeanne Graham, Dorothy Pedersen and Mary Lou Davies.
