July 19, 2020
Grace I. Plaetz, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A private family graveside service will be at Our Lady of the Lakes Cemetery in Spicer. The Rev. Jerry Paulson officiating.
Grace Ida Plaetz was born March 28, 1941 in New Ulm. She was the daughter of George and Rose (Bruckbauer) Neudecker. Grace was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clements. She received her education in Wabasso, and was a graduate of the St. Ann’s Catholic School Class of 1959.
On Sept. 2, 1967, Grace was united in marriage to Edmund Plaetz at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Clements. This marriage was blessed with three children, LuAnn, Krissy, and Russel. Grace and Edmund resided in Lucan, before moving to Redwood Falls, in 1969 where they resided until 1993 before moving to New London. They shared 34 years of marriage together until Edmund passed away Nov. 3, 2001. In 2006, Grace moved to Hutchinson.
Grace was employed at the Redwood Electric Co-Op in Clements and did home day care for 22 years. She retired in 1993. She was also a foster mother to 30 children over the years. Grace was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Grace treated others with love and compassion. She was a shining light who truly believed everyone deserved love and modeled that beautifully for others. The way she cared for her family was evident and yet everyone was family to her. She enjoyed cooking and baking and loved to share those dishes with others and was known for her homemade chocolate covered cherries at Christmas time. Nothing made her happier in her last years than for her family to join her for one of her delicious home cooked meals. She truly found joy in serving others and so many benefited because of that quality in her. She did it all with a sense of humor and sense of wit that is rare to find and it truly made her a joy to be around. Grace especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Grace passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, at the age of 79 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Grace is survived by her daughter LuAnn Hoffmann of Hutchinson; granddaughters, Samantha Sorensen and her husband Taran, of Hutchinson, and Elizabeth Hoffmann of Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Ryker Sorensen and Brielle Sorensen; sister Magdalen Wintheiser and her husband, Bill, of Sleepy Eye, and Bernadette Hogan of Portsmouth, Virginia; brother David Neudecker and his wife Linda, of Forest Lake; sisters-in-law, Marlys Neudecker of Farmington, and Doris Neudecker of Redwood Falls; many other relatives and friends.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents George and Rose Neudecker; husband Edmund Plaetz; daughter Krissy Plaetz; son Russel Plaetz; son-in-law Christopher Hoffmann; daughter-in-law Kim Plaetz; sister Dolores Greene and her husband Larry; brothers Mathias Neudecker, Joseph Neudecker, Richard Neudecker, and Vincent Neudecker; and brother-in-law John Hogan.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.