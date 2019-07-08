July 5, 2019
Grace M. Johnson, 90, of Litchfield, formerly of Winthrop, died Friday July 5, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Augustana Memorial Chapel in Litchfield, and will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery.
Grace Merrilyn Johnson, daughter of Clarence and Barbara (Lingenhag) Jacobson, was born Sept. 10, 1928, in New Ulm. Grace was baptized and confirmed at Bernadotte Lutheran Church. She graduated from Winthrop High School and was united in marriage to Urban Johnson July 30, 1955, in Winthrop Congregational Church. Grace was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winthrop. She worked at Winthrop Care Center and for Hands Inc. Grace enjoyed gardening, cleaning, knitting, animals, watching and feeding birds and watching old time movies.
Grace is survived by her children, Brian (Barbara) Johnson of Gales Ferry, Connecticut, Heidi Trainor of Missouri City, Texas and Mary Lou (Ford) Rolfe of Litchfield; grandchildren, Sonya (Shane) Moser of Summervile, South Carolina, Robert (Melissa) Kizer Jr., April Kizer, Sean (Johnna) Kizer all of Houston, Texas, Paul Kizer of Coral Springs, Florida, Dustin (Kelsey) Meyer of Atwater and Carlene (Lucas) Johnson of Dassel; eight great-grandchildren; and brother Gene (Arlene) Jacobson of Prior Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Barbara; and husband Urban.
