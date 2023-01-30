Jan. 16, 2023
Grace H. Kosek, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were, "What a Friend We Have in Jesus", "Here I Am Lord", "Shepherd Me O Lord", "Amazing Grace", "Gentle Woman", "Scars in Heaven", "Song of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art". Honorary casket bearers were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Casket bearers were, Shannon Jerabek, Jeremy Kosek, Chad Wosmek, Joshua Kosek, Todd Selle, Tyler Farenbaugh, Dylan Kosek.
Grace Hilma Kosek was born on Feb. 22, 1929, in Lester Prairie. She was the daughter of Ferdinand and Martha (Kern) Woller. Grace was baptized as an infant on May 24, 1929 at Methodist Church in Stewart and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth in 1945 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. She received her education through the eighth grade in Glencoe.
On Nov. 14, 1945, Grace was united in marriage to Dennis Kosek at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart. This marriage was blessed with eight children. Grace and Dennis resided in Stewart until 1953, when they moved to rural Brownton and began farming. They shared 67 years of marriage before the passing of Dennis on April 27, 2013. Grace later moved to Hutchinson.
Grace was primarily a homemaker and was later employed at Green Giant in Glencoe for 25 years, Peterson's Mink Farm in Brownton, Brown's Floral and Green House for 19 years, and Avon for several years. She retired in 1993. Grace was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
Grace enjoyed raising her children, gardening, canning, embroidery, old time music and dancing, playing pinochle and Farkle, camping, and feeding and watching birds. She especially enjoyed cooking and entertaining for her family and friends.
Grace passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at her daughter's home in Hutchinson, at the age of 93 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Grace is survived by her children, Sandy Jerabek of Hutchinson, Patty (Al) Yost of Cohasset, Jeff (Tammy) Kosek of Brownton, Cindy (Terry) Selle of Hutchinson, Julie (Donald) Robbins of Page, Arizona, Tim (fiancé, Kimberly Good) Kosek of Winsted; 24 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary (Allen) Osterfeld of Bird Island; brother-in-law, Herby Kosek of Glencoe; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Martha Woller; husband, Dennis Kosek, Sr.; sons, Dennis "Joey" Kosek, Jr., Richard Kosek; son-in-law, Alan Jerabek; grandson, Mitchell Kosek; brothers, Alvin Woller, Ray Woller, Allen Woller, Edward Waller; sister, Judy Katzenmeyer.
