Nov. 28, 2021
Grace L. Michalko, 90, of Litchfield, passed away Nov. 28, 2021, at Meeker Manor in Litchfield. A Memorial service will be in the Spring of 2022. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Grace Leota (Lukenbill) Michalko, the daughter of Harry and Zeltha (Cook) Lukenbill, was born May 10, 1931, in Orth. She was raised in northern Minnesota and attended Northome High School.
In Aug. of 1951, Grace married John Michalko in Blackduck. This union was blessed with four children, Kathy, Randal, Linda, and Diane. Their family lived in St. Paul and Moundsview prior to Grace retiring in Mille Lacs Lake in Aitkin County. In 2005, Grace moved to Litchfield.
Having been born a natural leader, Grace found many leadership roles throughout her life. She belonged to a multitude of clubs and organizations, often being elected president. Her employment followed suite with her role as a supervisor. She was a great organizer and arranged many fun family reunions. Grace was an amazing gardener, quilter, and baker. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Grace is survived by her children, Kathy (Marc) Bertrand of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Randy (Mary) Michalko of Winter Haven, Florida, and Linda Fernandez of Clovis, California; son-in-law Jack Carlson; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter Diane Carlson; and son-in-law Andy Fernandez.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com