Aug. 5, 2020
Grace Alice Evangeline Nelson Linden Schmoll, 97, of Hutchinson passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the home of her youngest daughter in Annandale, with her daughters by her bedside. There will be a private family graveside service.
Grace Alice Evangeline Nelson Linden Schmoll was born Sept. 2, 1922, in Litchfield, to Oscar and Carrie Nelson. Grace was baptized and confirmed as a youth in her local church. She received her education in Litchfield and graduated from the St. Cloud Teachers College in 1942.
On Jan. 19, 1947, Grace was united in marriage to Chester A. Linden in Litchfield. This marriage was blessed with two children, Marsha and Diane. Their marriage lasted until Chet's death in 1974. Grace married Edward Schmoll, a family friend, and enjoyed 21 years of marriage until his death.
Grace enjoyed playing the piano, softball, cards, dancing, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She liked to keep busy and worked/volunteered until she was 83. She enjoyed the last 21 years active in the social life at Green Castle Condominiums in Hutchinson.
Grace is survived by her children, Marsha Linden (Lynne Richmond) of Shoreview, and Diane Jude and her husband, Fred, of Annadale; grandchildren, Elizabeth Gassman and Kristin Mies and her husband, Matthew; and great-grandson Andrew Gassman.
