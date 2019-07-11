July 8, 2019
Grant H. Hatten, 62, of Stewart passed away Monday, July 8, at his home in rural Stewart. Memorial service was Thursday, July 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Hector City Cemetery in Hector. Officiating was the Rev. Nathaniel Mayhew. Organist was Jeana Kettner. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace” and “Abide With Me.”
Grant Harold Hatten was born June 18, 1957, in Sleepy Eye. He was the son of Fred and Doris (Peterson) Hatten. He received his education in Bird Island and was a graduate of the Class of 1975.
On March 5, 1993, Grant was united in marriage to Jullie Ann Schauman in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. This marriage was blessed with five children, Lindsey, Nick, Raquel, Nathan and Ben. Grant and Jullie resided in rural Stewart. They shared 26 years of marriage.
Grant was employed at Ron Olson Construction as a construction worker and driver. He was a member of CLC Lutheran Church in Sleepy Eye. He was also a board member in Collins Township. Grant enjoyed hunting, fishing and especially spending time with family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Grant is survived by his wife Jullie Hatten of Stewart; children, Lindsey Marie Clark of Green Isle, Nick Kettner of Golden Valley, Raquel Brunson of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Nathan Kettner of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Ben Kettner of Newark, Delaware; grandchildren, Hayden Harms, Desmond Brunson, Davin Brunson, Sherman Kettner, Lydia Kettner, Kairi Kettner, Kaylee Kettner, Zachery Kettner and Madelyn Kettner; stepgrandchildren, Sean Ross, Samantha Clark, Alexandra Clark, Brianna Clark and John Clark; and sister Deb Gertner and her husband, Brad, of Westbrook.
Grant was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Doris Hatten.
