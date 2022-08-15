Aug. 12, 2022
Greg Allen Konietzko, 69, of Litchfield died Friday at his home in Litchfield. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
The son of John and Mary (Kehoe) Konietzko, he was born on Oct. 28, 1952, in Litchfield. He grew up a member of the Church of St. Philip, where he was baptized in 1952 and confirmed in 1960. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1970 and continued his education at Mankato Tech, graduating in 1972. Greg was united in marriage to Diane Johnson on April 27, 1974, at Arndahl Lutheran Church. He served in the Minnesota National Guard from 1972-1978, and was a member of the First Lutheran Church. Greg worked for Fenton Chevrolet and Cadillac in the parts department from 1973-1974; for Hughs Motors as the parts manager, salesman and service manager from 1974-1982; for Fenton Chevrolet as the service manager from 1982-2008; and for Davis Motors as the service manager for the parts department from 2008-2017.
Greg was a member of the Litchfield Jaycees and the Meeker County Ducks Unlimited. He was also a member of the “Tire One” and “Only The Best Club” through Chevrolet, which won him and Diane a trip to Germany and Vancouver, British Columbia. He collected toy John Deere and International tractors; and enjoyed doing yard work, boating, socializing, vacationing, and spending time with all of his family.
Greg is survived by his wife, Diane, of Litchfield; children, Jessica (Jay) Docken of Hutchinson and Nicholas (Elizabeth) Konietzko of Howard Lake; grandchildren, Ava Konietzko, Andrew Konietzko and Jax Docken; siblings Don (Ann) Konietzko of Litchfield, Dianne Fye and Michael Loop of Seattle, Washington and Gary (Beth) Konietzko of Siren, Wisconsin; sister-in-law Janet Johnson of Grove City; and brothers-in-law, James Johnson of Grove City, and Gary (Pam) Duerr of Meridian, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; father and mother in-law, Harlan and Ruth Johnson; siblings Tom and Barb Konietzko, John and Kay Konietzko, Kathryn Konietzko Duerr; brother in-law Wayne Johnson; nieces and nephew, Michelle Konietzko Ferm, Paula Johnson and Christopher Johnson.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com