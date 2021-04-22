April 13, 2021
Gregg Allen Magoon, 63, of Litchfield, passed away April 13. A Celebration of Life was held at his sister Colette’s farm on April 18.
He was born in Minneapolis, June 29, 1958 to Roy and Donna Magoon (Anderson). The family moved to Grove City, in 1960 where they operated a restaurant. In the fall of 1964, the family moved to a farm in Dassel. Gregg grew up attending Dassel Elementary and Dassel-Cokato High School. While on the farm, he learned to hunt and fish with his dad and brothers. Fishing was his favorite.
He welcomed his daughter Angela with open arms in 1981. She was the joy of his life. He married Cheryl Litzau in 1983 and added his much-loved step-son Matthew Litzau.
Gregg lived locally in Minnesota, eventually moving to Georgia where he owned a construction company, doing finishing work. He eventually moved back to Minnesota and continued to enjoy fishing and spending time with family. Gregg was a big teddy bear who loved his family, far and near. Family was important to Gregg and he was always willing to lend a helping hand with his skills, workmanship, and time.
He is survived by his daughter Angela Harper and her fiancé Jacob Dimick; grandchildren, Kaylee, Brea, Kiana, Corben, Jon and Ethan; two great grandchildren, Noah and Sophia. He is also survived by his siblings, foster sister Nancy Londroche (Gerald), of Georgia, Charles Magoon (Nancy), of Wisconsin, Karen Mohlin (Dan), Garry Magoon (Dawn), Colleen Garrity (Tom), of New Hampshire, Colette Bolster (Ken), John Magoon and his special friend Yolanda, of Texas, and Mark Magoon (Joyce), of Florida. He is also survived by his special Aunt Janice Lee (Larry), of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
Gregg was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Donna Magoon (Anderson); brother Glenn Magoon; and nephew Michael Magoon.