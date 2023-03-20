March 14, 2023
Gregory “Greg” Urban, husband of Janet, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at CrossPoint Church in Hutchinson. Interment is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Clergy officiating is the Rev. Adam Krumrie. Special music by Bryan Urban and the Rev. Adam Krumrie; “How Great Thou Art”. Congregational hymn is “Old Rugged Cross”. Casket bearers are Bryan Urban, Nicholas Urban, Brice Yee, Ryan Bach, Shannon Jergens.
Gregory “Greg” Paul Urban was born on Aug. 20, 1947, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He was the son of Norbert and Ida (Kranzler) Urban. Greg was baptized as an infant at Congregational Church in Watertown, South Dakota, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Second Presbyterian Church in Flandreau, South Dakota. He received his education in Canton, South Dakota, and was a graduate of the Augusta Academy Class of 1966. Greg furthered his education at Columbia College in Jefferson City, Missouri, where he received a bachelor’s degree in history.
Greg entered active military service in the United States Navy on March 31, 1975, and served his country during the Vietnam, Cold War and Persian Gulf War including two years of sea service aboard the USS Yellowstone (AD-41). Greg served for over fourteen years as a precision measuring specialist calibrating all kinds of specialized equipment and over eight years teaching those skills to other Navy seaman and women. He received an Honorable Discharge on June 30, 1994, at Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia, retiring after over 20 years of active-duty service achieving the rate of Instrumentman Chief Petty Officer.
On June 27, 1968, Greg was united in marriage to Janet Hunsicker at Second Presbyterian Church in Flandreau. This marriage was blessed with two children, Lisa and Robert. Greg and Janet made their home in Hutchinson. They shared 54 years of marriage.
After Greg retired from the Navy, he was employed at HTI in Hutchinson until retiring in 2013. Greg was a member of Oddfellows, Ham Radio Club, and the American Legion Post 96. He was also a lifelong member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Greg enjoyed fishing, camping, electric trains, watching old movies and historical shows, and playing Santa and “Bumbles” the clown. While in college, Greg enjoyed playing the organ in a group from Chicago called “The Buckinghams.” He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Greg passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, at the age of 75 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Greg is survived by his wife, Janet Urban of Hutchinson; children, Lisa (Brice) Yee of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Robert (Julie) Urban of Racine, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Bryan Urban, Nicholas Urban, Brittany Urban, Leah Netzel; many other relatives and friends.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Ida Urban.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.