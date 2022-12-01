Nov. 27, 2022
Gregory “Greg” Alan Mackedanz, 71, of Saint Cloud, was called to his eternal resting place with Our Heavenly Father on Nov. 27, 2022. A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2023.
Greg entered this world on April 10, 1951 in Hutchinson, born to Warren and Loretta (Schlueter) Mackedanz.
Greg spent many years long-haul trucking from coast to coast, a job he loved and lived for. Greg had a kind heart, a gentle spirit and a yearning for adventure. He took little note of the judgments of others because as long as he was having fun and making memories, it did no good to worry about what others thought. Greg will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy (Rochelle) Mackedanz of Willmar, Cory (Marie) Mackedanz of East Bethel; daughter Amy (Jacob) Cardinal of Burnsville; siblings Ron (Janet) Mackedanz of Kandiyohi, Diane Macke of California, Judy (Dean) Jaeger of Texas, Cynthia Fossan of Minneapolis, Curt (Vicki) Mackedanz of Spicer, Neal (Jane) Mackedanz of Ohio; numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by both parents; brother Loren Mackedanz.