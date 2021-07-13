July 10, 2021
Harlon Arlie Adickes, 89, passed away July 10, at the Camilia Rose Care Center in Coon Rapids. Visitation for family and friends will be 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 24, at the First Presbyterian Church of Howard Lake with the memorial service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Howard Lake Cemetery with lunch following back at the First Presbyterian Church. Instead of flowers, Harlon requested that memorials be directed to the Christopher Adickes Scholarship Fund at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School or the First Presbyterian Church in Howard Lake.
Harlon was born March 2, 1932 in Woodland Township to Herbert and Verna (Wetter) Adickes. Harlon grew up and attended school in Howard Lake. After graduating in 1950 he worked with his parents on the family farm. Harlon married Donna Margaret Bowers May 22, 1953 and they farmed in Waverly and then in Howard Lake. Five children were born to this union, Carolyn, Herbert, Louise, Rebecca and Christopher. Harlon worked in the mill, drove delivery truck and sold feed at Munson’s Feed Company and drove with Clinic Cab in Howard Lake.
Harlon was always ready to help with any project. He enjoyed playing cards at Heritage Square Apartments, with Howard Lake Senior Citizens and with a group in Cokato and playing Sheephead at family events. He also enjoyed doing puzzles and bingo at Heritage Square. Harlon loved caring for and passing out his homegrown apples, pears, tomatoes and patio baskets. Harlon dedicated many years to recording his family ancestry and extended the work to include Donna’s family. He was trustee, elder, deacon and unofficial historian at First Presbyterian Church in Howard Lake.
He is survived by his daughter Carolyn Stoll of Waverly; son Herbert Adickes and Dee Safe of Red Wing; daughter Louise and Thurman Woodberry of Oak Grove; and daughter Rebecca and Todd Johnson of Duluth; grandchildren, Terry and Wendy (Niesen) Stoll, Eric and Amanda (Drusch) Stoll, Jeremy and Mindy (Odenbrett) Stoll, Kelly and Kelli (Johnson) Stoll, Jared and Julie (Johnson) Woodberry, Jason Woodberry and Joshua Woodberry; great-grandchildren, Allan and Hayley (Lowers) Stoll, Austin, Wyatt, Carly, Devan, Alyssa, Emma, Stella and Isabelle.
Harlon was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Verna Adickes; his sibling Baby Adickes, his wife Donna Margaret in 2016; and his son Christopher Dana Adickes in 1989.
Arrangements by Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Howard Lake 320-543-3401, swansonpeterson.com