Dec. 1, 2020
Harold A. Kiecker, 77, of Lake Lillian, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Abbott Northwest Hospital in Minneapolis. Graveside funeral service was Monday, Dec. 7, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. The Rev. Vicki Toutges officiated. Special music was “Daddy’s Hands”, and “Go Rest High On That Mountain”. Honorary casket bearers were Antique Tractor Puller Friends. Casket bearers were Brian Bakken, Ross Bakken, Duwayne Kiecker, Marlo Macik, Maynard Carlson, and Ron DeZeeuw.
Harold Albert Kiecker was born Dec. 24, 1942, in Litchfield. He was the son of Erich and Alice (Black) Kiecker. Harold was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth both at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. He received his education at the Cosmos High School.
On March 23, 1963, Harold was united in marriage to Nancy Bartz at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop. This marriage was blessed with three daughters, Denise, Dawn, and Dorie. Harold and Nancy resided in East Lake Lillian Township. They shared 57 years of marriage.
Harold was a longtime farmer in East Lake Lillian Township and drove his own truck for Green Giant and hauled beets for area farmers. He retired in 2007. Harold was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos and served on the Sunday School Board. He was also very active in the Antique Tractor Club.
In his youth, Harold enjoyed snowmobile racing including the Mille Lacs 500, watching stock car racing, and playing cards with many family and friends. Harold founded the House of Co-op Antique Tractors and Lesser Unknown museum at his home in the fall of 2007. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping with his family and friends, restoring old tractors, and rare Co-op Tractors. Harold also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, and antique tractor pulling. You could find him spending many days enjoying coffee shop socializing with ‘the guys’.
Harold was admitted to Hutchinson Health Nov. 14, and later transferred to Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. He passed away there Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 77 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Harold is survived by his wife Nancy Kiecker of Lake Lillian; daughters, Denise Johnson and her husband Jodi, of Lake Lillian, Dawn Kiecker of Glencoe, Dorie Larsen and her husband Dale, of Willmar; grandchildren, Jacinda Johnson, Samantha Rogney and her significant Tony Lowden, Cole Danielson, and Alex Larsen; great grandson Kaiden Robideaux-Johnson; sisters, Gladys Macik and her husband Leo, of Cosmos, Ordell Stewart and her husband Frank, of Stillwater, in-laws, Rose Kiecker of Cosmos, Audrey Bartz of Eden Prairie, Linda Maidl and her husband Bob, of Eagle River, Alaska; many other relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Erich and Alice Kiecker; grandson Dustin Johnson; sisters, Leona Johnson, Erdine Kiecker (in infancy), and Sylvia Wendt; brothers, Maynard Kiecker, and Marvin Kiecker; mother and father-in-law Oscar and Ethel Bartz; brothers-in-law, Arthur Lysne, Howard Wendt, and Larry Bartz.
Memorials preferred to Cosmos Peace Lutheran Church Chime Fund.
