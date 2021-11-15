Nov. 10, 2021
Harold Francis Linder, 93, passed away Nov. 10 in Sebring, Florida. Cremation was performed and a private memorial service will be held at a later date in Minnesota.
Harold Francis Linder was born May 2, 1928, in Easton. He was the son of Charles and Louise (Echle) Linder. Harold was baptized as an infant at the Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Easton, and later confirmed. He went to his first eight grades of school at the Mount Carmel Catholic School. Harold did not attend high school but rather stayed home to help his dad farm, helping the family fiscally.
On Aug. 30, 1950, Harold married Marcella Failes at St Peter & Paul’s Catholic Church in Blue Earth. This marriage was blessed with five children.
Harold farmed on rented land in Minnesota Lake, for 10 years then bought their first farm in 1959 in the Cosmos/Litchfield area. In 1964 Harold went into the business of field drainage (tiling) and stayed in that business for 13 years while continuing farming and enjoying and improving the land. Among other duties, Harold did custom high boy spraying and hauled sugar beets for 10 years. Later, Harold began collecting MM (Minneapolis Moline) tractors and other makes of tractors. He enjoyed fishing, dancing, travel, playing cards and making and meeting new friends.
Harold is survived by his wife, Marcy Linder, of 71 years; and families of Gene and Sandra, Jerry and his significant other Molly Sharpe, Patti Angell and her husband Don, Connie Johnson and her husband Randy, Mark and his wife Cindi; 10 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Joe and his wife Jan, Bob and his wife Peggy; sisters, Berniece and her husband Frank Giese and Doris and her husband Mark Marquardt.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Louise Linder; and one grandchild Christi Linder.