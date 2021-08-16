Aug. 13, 2021
Harold Norbert Fasching, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Aug. 13, at The Gardens in Winsted. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Harold Fasching is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. The Rev. Aaron Johanneck will be the celebrant. Inurnment in Holy Trinity Columbarium. Military rites will be provided by American Legion Post 407. A visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A prayer service is 7:30 p.m. Further visitation is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home.
He was born July 31, 1940, in Winsted, the son of Albert L. and Celestine (Dols) Fasching. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1959. Harold honorably served his country in the United States Army.
On Nov. 24, 1960, Harold N. Fasching and Doris M. Smith were joined in holy marriage at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with three children.
He was formerly employed for 26 years at Millerbernd Manufacturing in sales and customer service. Upon early retirement, Harold and Doris moved to Lake Manuella. In 1998 they moved to Hutchinson.
Harold was a very sociable person with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping, fishing and traveling. More than anything he enjoyed time with family and friends.
Harold had a strong Catholic faith.
Survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Doris M. Fasching; children, Tom Fasching of Buffalo and Sandra Fiecke-Stifter of Hutchinson; daughter-in-law Patricia Fasching of Dassel; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Elaine (Arnold) Marshall of Winsted; brothers, Louis Fasching of Braham and Marcel (Bonnie) Fasching of Glencoe; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Fasching of Glencoe and Carolyn Fasching of Tonka Bay; and many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by son Timothy Fasching Sept. 14, 2019; son-in-law Larry Stifter Nov. 29, 2018; his parents; and seven siblings, Lucille Fleischacker, Geraldine Mueller, Alberta Fiecke, Marion Zdrazil, LeRoy Fasching, Melvin Fasching and Virgil Fasching.
The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to mareshfuneralhome.com.