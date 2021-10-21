Oct. 7, 2021
Harold Frederick Schlueter, Jr., 79, of Bertha passed away on Oct. 7, 2021, with family at his side, at the Sanford Medical Center in Thief River Falls, of declining health and complications from injuries sustained in a recent auto accident. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bertha with The Rev. Aaron Kuhn as celebrant. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, with a rosary at 5 p.m. and prayers at 6 p.m. at the Domian-Anderson Chapel in Bertha. Visitation will resume at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren. Burial will be in St. Columban Cemetery, Greenleaf Township, Meeker County.
Harold was born to Harold Frank Albert and Margaret (Luedtke) Schlueter on Aug. 3, 1942, in Litchfield. He attended country school at Cedar Mills, and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1960. He attended the University of Minnesota - St. Paul for three years.
Harold was united in marriage with Annita Marie Zimmerman on Apr. 11, 1964 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waseca. They farmed and raised dairy cows in Cedar Mills and Darwin, and eventually settled in rural Bertha in 1982. Upon retiring from farming, he and Annita began working at Walmart in Wadena where he covered several departments.
Harold had a dry wit and kept his humor to the end. He was a faithful Catholic with a firm belief in his salvation through Jesus Christ. He enjoyed playing cards and visiting with neighbors as well as traveling. He participated in 4-H, FFA, and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Preceding Harold in death were his wife Annita (Feb. 2012); parents Harold, Sr. and Margaret; and sister Emmaline (Schlueter) Therres; in-laws David, Sr. and Margaret Zimmerman.
Surviving Harold are his daughter, Marceen (Patrick) Hammer of Gully; sons, Gerald (Chelsea) of Lincoln, California, Myron (Louise) of Severna Park, Maryland, Erick (Charisse) of Stanchfield, and Wayne (Wendy) of Elk River; 19 grandchildren; siblings, Mary Reitz, Eugene (Jill) Schlueter, Janice (Robert) Sutter, and Eileen (Glen) Hardin; along with brother-in-law Len Therres.
