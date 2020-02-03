Jan. 29, 2020
Harold H.E. Tesch, 96, of Waconia passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Johnson Funeral Home (141 East First Street) in Waconia with the Rev. Bob Alsleben officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia. Casket bearers will be Stephen Tesch, Scott Tesch, Randy Draeger and Neil Frahm.
Harold, son of Aaron and Lillian (Lange) Tesch, was born March 10, 1923, in Hollywood Township, Carver County. Harold and his family moved from Watertown to Waconia in 1939. Proudly serving in the United States Army as Private First Class with the Aircraft Artillery Battalion, Harold served in WWII in the Asia-Pacific. After completing his missions, Harold received various medals of honor.
Following the war, while returning to his hometown of Waconia, Harold met the love of his life, Connie. On June 19, 1948, Harold was united in marriage to Constance P. Barrie in Hutchinson and they were blessed with three sons.
Prior to Harold’s time in the service, he worked in farm operations. After his return from the war, Harold was a welder at J.R. Clark Company and then worked in manufacturing at Eaton Char-Lynn.
Harold was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Waconia. He had a love for cars, ice-cream and his wife's homemade lemon pie. In recent years, Harold enjoyed bird watching from his favorite chair. He could still speak in German and would often share pastime stories with his family. Harold had a special way to make his loved ones laugh through his words or actions.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife Constance; parents Aaron and Lillian Tesch; brothers, Lawrence Tesch and Paul Tesch; and sister Dorothy Laabs.
Harold is survived by his loving family: sons and daughter-in-law, Harold Jr. ‘Chipper’ Tesch, James and Peggy Tesch and Timothy Tesch; grandchildren, Stephen and Jessica Tesch, Melissa (Tesch) and Randy Draeger, Scott and Tanya Tesch, Elizabeth (Tesch) and Neil Frahm; great-grandchildren, Amanda Tesch, Jake and Courtney Tesch, Julia Tesch, Coleton and Morgan Draeger, Trenton Draeger and special friend Becca Green, Grace Draeger, Mason Tesch, Brianna Tesch and fiancé Nick Ryan, Nathaniel Tesch, Luke Frahm, Mickalyn Frahm, Betsimay Frahm and Taten Frahm; great-great-grandchildren, Colton Tesch, Isla Draeger, Paisley Tesch and Harper Tesch; extended family Chick and Susan BieVier; and nieces, nephews and other dear relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia johnsonfh.com.