July 27, 2019
Harold John ZumHofe, 92, of Norwood Young America passed away Saturday, July 27, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Funeral service was Wednesday, July 31, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, with interment in the church cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Mark Triplett. Organist was Kathy Oelfke. Special music was by Emanuel Lutheran Men’s Choir performing “Lord Take My Hand and Lead Me” and “We All Believe in One True God.” Congregational hymns were “My Maker, Be Thou Nigh” and “Let Us Ever Walk with Jesus.” Casket bearers were Michael Schultz, Brian ZumHofe, Scott Chastek, William Parpart, Wallace Buckentin and Richard Buckentin.
Harold John ZumHofe was born Jan. 9, 1927, on the family farm outside of Plato, Minnesota. He was the son of John and Bertha (Huepenbecker) ZumHofe. Harold was baptized as an infant Jan. 23, 1927, by the Rev. Bouman and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth April 6, 1941, at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Young America Township, rural Hamburg. His confirmation verse was John 3:16. Harold received his education in Glencoe, graduating with Glencoe High School Class of 1946.
Harold grew up on a farm outside of Plato. On June 4, 1948, Harold was united in marriage to Mildred Schuth and he purchased a farm next door to his parents. There, Harold and Mildred raised their four children, Kathleen, Dennis, Judy and LuAnn. They shared 71 years of marriage until Mildred passed away June 18, 2019.
Harold was a life-long member of Emanuel Lutheran Church where he served as an elder on the board of education and as treasurer of Emanuel’s trust fund. His love of music led him to sing with the Emanuel men’s choir and Emanuel mixed choir for 56 years. He also sang with the Norwood Harmoneers.
Harold enjoyed farming, especially raising animals and milking cows. He served on the Glencoe Coop and Creamery Board. In retirement, Harold enjoyed watching sports and reading farm magazines. Harold was a quiet man who loved any opportunity to share a conversation, or story from years gone by, with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Harold is survived by his children, Kathleen Schmitz and her husband, John, of Fairfax, Dennis ZumHofe of Hamburg, Judy Chastek and her husband, Alan, of Glencoe and LuAnn Flatau and her husband, Marlin, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tammy Wieben (Jim Anderson), Lisa Forsell and her husband Justin, Michael Schultz (Chelsey Gniffke), Brian ZumHofe, Scott Chastek and his wife Jennifer, Kari Steele and her husband Ryan, Kristin Lieder and her husband Nick, Beth Schmitz (Mark Carroll), Megan Judkins and her husband Brian and Kate Albrecht and her husband Neil; great-grandchildren, Nick Wieben, Clara Forsell, Katelyn, Caleb and Kendall Schultz, Cassandra, Kellen and Payton ZumHofe, Bridger, Caleb and Elliana Chastek, Kaylee and Tyler Steele, Kiera, Corey and Kayla Lieder, Waylon Carroll and Claire, Levi and Graham Albrecht; sister Sarah Buckentin of Norwood Young America; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Earl Schuth and his wife Beverly, of Plato; and many nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents John and Bertha ZumHofe; wife Mildred ZumHofe; parents-in-law Henry and Frances Schuth; sister and brother-in-law Elsie and Vernon Parpart: brother-in-law Gerald Buckentin: brother-in-law and sister-in-law Hillard and Laverna Schuth; and daughter-in-law Sharon ZumHofe.
