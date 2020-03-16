March 14, 2020
Harriet Tulman, 93, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away on March 14. Funeral service to be at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas.
Harriet was born Nov. 26, 1926 in St. Paul to parents Aaron and Fannie Cohen. After graduating from Winona High School in 1945, Harriet moved to Chicago to attend the Patricia Stevens Modeling and Charm School. Upon retuning to Minneapolis, she attended the University of Minnesota, where she meet and married Norman Tulman on June 26, 1949. They remained married until he passed away in 2005.
Moving to Hutchinson in 1957 with sons, Scott and Ronn, Harriet and Norman opened and co-owned Tulman’s Fashion Shop, a Hutchinson Main Street women’s clothing store. They continued its operation until retiring in 1986.
In 1991, she and Norman moved to Las Vegas to enjoy the rest of their years together. Harriet loved to play golf, Bridge and Pan, and had a passion for knitting. She was a Cub Scout den mother and supporter for her sons many activities.
Harriet is survived by her son Ron Tulman and wife Kimberly of Las Vegas; grandsons, Aaron Tulman, Ross Tulman and wife Katie, and Evan Tulman; great-grandchildren, Alice and Sherman Tulman.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Norman; son Scott; parents Aaron and Fannie Cohen; and brothers, Howard Cohen and Victor Cohen.