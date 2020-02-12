Feb. 4, 2020
Harriet Mae Wixcey, 93, would like to inform you that her work here on Earth has come to an end. She received an offer, that she accepted Feb. 4, to join her husband Chuck, and other family and friends in heaven. Her reunion was undoubtedly as delightful as Chuck’s, nearly 3 weeks prior. A celebration of life will be in May at Faith Lutheran Church for both Harriet and Chuck.
Heyko and Anna (Yonker) Saathoff welcomed their daughter, Harriet, into this world July 17, 1926, in Jackson County Minnesota. She was baptized Aug. 15, 1926, and later confirmed Nov. 2, 1941, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jackson. Harriet grew up on the family farm, attended Country School District 9 and later became a graduate of Jackson High School Class of 1944.
Harriet furthered her education at Mankato State Teacher’s College and earned a teaching degree. Her teaching career began in Belview. She then moved to Hutchinson and taught first grade. She met her future husband when a few of her teacher friends and a friend of Chuck’s introduced the two of them thinking they’d make a good pair. Evidently, they were correct. They fell in love and were married July 23, 1950, at Salem Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Just a couple of months after their wedding, Charles was called to active duty in Japan. He was to be there for a year and because Harriet was now married, she wasn’t allowed to teach in the Hutchinson School District. She got a teaching position in Brownton for that year. Her husband sure did miss her and lavished her with all kinds of gifts from Japan, keeping the shipping companies in business. Once Chuck returned, they started their family. They were blessed with three children, Lee, Sally and Carla. Once the kids were in school, Harriet returned to teaching first grade in Hutchinson from which she retired in 1986. She was a kind, patient and gentle teacher.
Harriet was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where she taught release time and vacation bible school. She also served on the Altar Guild. She was a den mother and Girl Scout leader, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, who did calling for the Red Cross Bloodmobile and served as an election judge.
In her leisure time, you could find Harriet playing a mean game of bridge in one of her many bridge clubs (sometimes three bridge parties in one day). She also belonged to a pinochle club, enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, working crossword puzzles and baking. The cookie jar was always full! Harriet enjoyed taking care of her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. The love for her family was evident as she would light up whenever the kids were around. She cherished time spent with the grandkids. They sure put a smile on her face.
She and Chuck shared 69 years of wedded bliss until Chuck received his call Jan. 15, 2020. We are certain he was there to greet her with a warm hug. Three weeks of being apart were long enough. They are on to bigger and better adventures than they had here on Earth. It’s hard to be sad when we know they are together again with their Lord.
Harriet will certainly be missed by her children, Lee Wixcey of Stewart, Sally Kraske and her husband, Paul, of Plymouth and Carla Horton and her husband, Carl, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tim and Brian Kraske of Plymouth, Meghan (Mike) Curry of Hutchinson and Kassie (Brandon) Gatz of Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Corbin and Hailey Curry and Paul Gatz; nephew Paul Saathoff; and niece Ruth Madden.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Heyko and Anna Saathoff; brothers, Robert and Ray Saathoff; sister Ardyth Saathoff; and sister-in-law Jean Saathoff.