Oct. 28, 2021
Harry B. Marsh, 77, of Watkins, died Thursday, Oct. 28, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. A visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 1, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral & Cremation Service in Litchfield. There will be a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by Kingston American Legion Post 483 Honor Guard. The funeral service will be livestreamed at johnsonhagglund.com.
Harry Bernard Marsh, the son of Fred and Nannie (Sandlund) Marsh, was born April 19, 1944, in French Lake Township. He attended Maple Lake High School and graduated in 1962. He attended one year at the University of Minnesota majoring in agriculture. In 1964, Harry enrolled in the National Guard prior to enrolling in the Army Reserves 825th Infantry in Willmar.
Harry was united in marriage to Karen White July 15, 1967, and they were blessed with four daughters, Dawn, Diane, Melissa, and Sarah. During active duty, Harry was transferred to Baltimore, Maryland for eight years. After 37 years of service to our country, Harry retired from the military.
Harry wasn't one to sit still so he kept busy working at a variety of jobs over the years including HTI, Air Management, and Goodin Company. In addition, he had a hobby farm where he enjoyed planting corn and caring for animals. Harry followed sports, liked going to auctions, dabbled in scrap metal and some carpentry. He was known to be a little stubborn and a little frugal. More than anything, being with his family was most important to Harry. He loved going to his grandchildren’s activities including sports, music events, and plays.
Harry is survived by his wife of 55 years Karen Marsh of Watkins; his four daughters, Dawn (Mike) Oeffling of Delano, Diane Marsh and special friend John Hanson of New London, Melissa (Jared) Jaquith of Litchfield, and Sarah Schroeder of Cokato; eight grandchildren, Trent Boie (fiancé Zabber ) of Chaska, Carson Boie of Mankato, Zoe Jaquith of Litchfield, Sofia Jaquith of Litchfield, Cassidy Marsh (Cayden) of Fargo, North Dakota, Amara Schroeder of Cokato, Merrick Schroeder of Cokato, and Atticus Schroeder of Cokato; siblings, Lou Dalton of the Twin Cities, Marilyn Wellnitz of Buffalo, Donna Marsh of the Twin Cities, and Dee Stevens of Elk River; and other loving family members.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Evelyn Sparks, Norma Marquette, Richard Dahl, Harvey Dahl, and JoAnn Sheldon; and several aunts, uncles, and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memory of Harry Marsh.