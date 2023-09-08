Aug. 29, 2023
Harry Thomas Vaa, 70, of Arizona City, Arizona, passed away at his home unexpectedly Aug. 29. Details on Harry's celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Harry was born June 12, 1953, in McIntosh. He was a loving dad, grandpa, son, brother, brother in-law, uncle and friend.
Harry always cherished the time spent with his family, he enjoyed cooking for everyone and he also loved bowling with his boys throughout the years. His grandkids will sure miss him and his homemade mac and cheese. Once he retired as a 49er heavy machinery operator in 2009, he golfed as much as he could and spent even more time with his family. Harry had quite the green thumb and also spent much of his time in his garden at his home in Minnesota and also tending to all his fruit trees at his home in Arizona. Harry was so loved and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Earl Vaa, Nick (Dennise) Vaa, Joe (Tracy) Vaa, and Adam; his eight grandchildren who he loved so dearly; two great grandchildren; his sisters, nieces, nephews; and sweet dog, Holly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albin and Ruth Vaa; his sisters, Mary Louise Vaa, Tammy Jo Vaa and Carrie (Vaa) Dahl.