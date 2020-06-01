May 26, 2020
Hazel M. Runke, 96, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, May 26, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family funeral service was Saturday, May 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township, with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. David Markworth officiated. Organist was Nancy Kurth. Congregational hymns were “Beautiful Savior” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Honorary casket bearers and casket bearers were nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, Michelle Freitas, Jonathan Runke, Misty Zeller, Matthew Runke, Douglas Runke, Nathan Runke, Alissa Runke, Brianna Runke, Heather Swanberg, Timothy Runke, Mark Runke, Scott Colombe and Sara Colombe.
Hazel Marie Runke was born March 29, 1924, at home in Boon Lake Township, Renville County. She was the daughter of Reinhold and Emma (Schlueter) Runke. Hazel was baptized as an infant April 13, 1924, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth May 22, 1938, both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township. She received her education at the Boon Lake Country School through sixth grade and then at St. John’s Lutheran Church School in Cedar Mills through eighth grade.
Hazel resided in Boon Lake Township most of her life, and later moved to Hutchinson in 2013. Hazel was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Mills Township.
Hazel was employed as a housekeeper for several years. She then worked at Fingerhut in Litchfield in 1967. In 1977, Hazel then became a cook at the Hutchinson Hospital for 10 years until retiring in 1987.
Hazel had a love for Jesus, flowers, playing cards, bingo, sudoku, puzzles, needlework, cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed visits with her family and friends.
Hazel became a resident of Ecumen Pines in 2013 and enjoyed living there for seven years. She recently began living at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson.
Blessed be her memory.
Hazel is survived by her sister-in-law Betty Runke of Hutchinson; nephews and nieces, LaVonne Suckow and her husband Lonny of Ramsey, David Runke and his wife Carol of Willmar, LeAnn Runke of Maple Grove, Darlene Folger of Fridley, Reinhold Runke and his wife Carol of Hutchinson, Diane Colombe and her husband Greg of Little Falls, Donna Knacke and her husband Kim of Buffalo Lake, Dianne Runke of Buffalo Lake, Deb Runke of Shoreview; and many other relatives and friends.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents Reinhold and Emma Runke; sister Ruth Runke; Brothers, Clarence Runke and his wife Edna, Arnold Runke, Marvin Runke and Walter Runke; and nephews, Dennis Runke, Duane Runke and Robert Runke.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.