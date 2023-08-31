Aug. 29, 2023
Hazel Darlene (Schelhaas) Prins, 94, of Dassel, formerly of Hutchinson and Worthington, died Aug. 29 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Dassel with the Rev. Keith Carlson officiating. Interment of the urn will be at later date at the Worthington Memorial Gardens in Worthington. There will be a time to gather with family and friends one hour prior to the service Sept. 9 at Evangelical Covenant Church.
She was born Aug. 17, 1929, in Edgerton, to Conrad and Ella (Hofkamp) Schelhaas. She grew up in Edgerton where she was baptized and confirmed at Christian Reformed Church and attended Edgerton Christian School.
On May 27, 1947, Hazel was united in marriage to Gary Willis Prins at Christian Reformed Church in Edgerton. Together they made their home in Leota, where they purchased the Leota Café. Hazel and Gary moved to Bellflower, California, where she was employed in food service. Together they moved to a farm near Worthington, later moving to town where she was employed at Worthington Crippled Children’s School. After selling their home on South Shore Drive, they purchased an acreage near Worthington. At that time, she was employed at Flower Lane as a florist. In 1991, upon retirement, Hazel and Gary purchased a home on Lake Jennie near Dassel.
Hazel loved to fish, was a wonderful cook who enjoyed cooking and serving others. She loved watching the Minnesota Twins, reading recipes, sewing and making quilts for family and friends. She loved her family with her whole heart. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of her life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Aurellia (Lyle) Talley of Dassel, Orrin (Lisa) Prins of Marion, Iowa; four grandchildren, Shalesha (Eric) Olson, Shavon (Jaspreet) Singh, Brittany (Adam) Brown, and Lincoln (Melissa) Prins; eight great-grandchildren, Sydney Olson, Piper Olson, Siya Singh, Sloane Brown, Killian Prins, Emma Prins, Kane Prins and Ender Prins; and sister-in-law, Vi Schelhaas of Loveland, Colorado.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Prins; her son, Delroy Prins; parents, Conrad and Ella Schelhaas; her siblings; and many others whom she loved dearly.
Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the memorial services.